Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Spotted Together at LAX -- See the Pic!

Scott Disick and Bella Thorne appear to be heating up.

The rumored new couple were seen walking side-by-side with Thorne's sister Dani at LAX airport on Monday.

The 33-year-old reality star and the 19-year-old Famous in Love actress both donned sunglasses and black ensembles. A source tells ET that Disick and Thorne were headed to Cannes together.

While it is unknown if the pair are actually dating, sources recently told ET that they had dinner earlier this month at Catch LA before continuing their evening at both The Nice Guy and The Peppermint Club.

Disick, a self-proclaimed "sex addict" seems to be separated once and for all from his ex-girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, which whom he shares three children.

Meanwhile, Kourtney, 38, was spotted cozying up to 24-year-old Algerian model Younes Bendjima at the Cannes Film Festival, where the two have been spending time at the French Riviera's exclusive Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

