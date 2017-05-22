Katy Perry Says Taylor Swift 'Started' Their Feud: 'It's Time for Her to Finish It'

The claws are out!

Katy Perry didn't hold back on Monday's Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special, addressing her reported feud with Taylor Swift.

"That's true, there is a situation," the 32-year-old singer confirmed to James Corden, after the two sang Perry's latest single, "Swish Swish," a song that reportedly includes veiled references to Swift.

"Honestly, it's really like she started it and it's time for her to finish it," Perry said after the Late Late Show host asked her to clear things up.

Perry claimed that she "tried to talk to [Swift] about it" -- to no avail.

"She wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing anytime that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me and I'm like 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you wanna deal with it?'" the new American Idol judge said, referencing Swift's 2014 revenge song, "Bad Blood," which many speculated was about Perry.

"But, what I wanna say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done," Perry continued. "Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something and there's going to be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there's going to be a reaction. It's all about karma." ("Swish Swish," coincidentally, has a line about karma: "Karma's not a liar.")

When Corden asked if Perry and Swift could finally settle things, Perry gave a non-answer, instead focusing on the importance of women banding together and not going after each other.

"I think personally that women together, not divided, and like none of this petty [bleeped out]," Perry said. "Women together will heal the world."

But what would it take for the two singers to put their feud to bed? "Would it be enough to just receive a text from Taylor Swift that just said, 'The beef is off the grill?'" the British host asked, to which Perry laughed, before Corden asked again if that would be enough for her to "remove the beef from the grill."

"Yeah, absolutely. 100 percent," Perry said.

It has been said that Perry's lyrics to "Swish Swish," which is featured on her upcoming album, Witness, seem to be slamming someone, though she never mentions Swift by name. It could be noted, however, that "swish" isn't so far off from Swift. (Perry also happens to be featured on a collaboration with Swift's ex, Calvin Harris, for his forthcoming album.)

"From a selfish or a sheep/ Don't you come for me/ No, not today/ You're calculated/ I got your number," Perry sings on the song. "'Cause you're a joker/ And I'm a courtside killer queen/ And you will kiss the ring/ You best believe."

"So keep calm, honey, I'ma stick around/ For more than a minute, get used to it," she continues crooning. "Funny my name keeps comin' outcha mouth/ 'Cause I stay winning."

Looks like this feud isn't going to fizzle out anytime soon.

ET has reached out to Swift's rep for comment.

