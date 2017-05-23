EXCLUSIVE: David Ross Talks ‘DWTS’ Perfect Score and What He Won’t Miss About the Show!

David Ross got the Dancing With the Stars version of a homerun on Monday night, just ahead of the competition’s finale. The 40-year-old baseball pro landed a perfect score for his freestyle with partner, Lindsay Arnold.



“I mean I was expecting, hopefully one ten. I got all of them, so that was nice,” Ross told ET after his performance. “I'm not even so concerned with the scores, and it did feel great. But just to end on a note like that with her and our freestyle, that was so much fun.”



WATCH: Normani Kordei Comes Back Strong in Night 1 of 'DWTS' Finale After Powering Though Painful Ankle Injury



Ross purposefully made his dance baseball-themed as a tribute to the many fans who have kept him in the competition.

“Just to give credit to the fans and what -- them putting me on this stage -- my baseball and American flag in the background and Chicago and so many great things that we got to represent on that last dance was fun for me,” he noted.



The pair will go on to learn a last-minute final dance for Tuesday’s finale , but after collaborating all season, they aren’t too concerned.



“We literally have no idea what song, dance style, but we're just gonna work together as a team,” Arnold told ET. “I mean, we've had such an incredible season. I just want to cap it off with a fun dance we both enjoy doing and we're not gonna focus on trying to be perfect, we're just gonna enjoy the moment ‘cause it's our last dance together.”



As the season come to a close, Ross said he would miss Arnold, who has become “a really good friend and another daughter” to him. But there’s one thing he won’t miss.

WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater Open Up About Their First Perfect 'DWTS' Scores: 'It Feels Amazing'



“I can honestly live without the five and six-hour rehearsal days. Where you’re just, like, over it at some point during the day, and you gotta kinda take a break,” he said.



Ross wasn’t the only star to get a perfect score in Monday’s show. Watch the clip below to see how his competitors fared!