Roger Moore, 'James Bond' Actor, Dies at 89

Actor Sir Roger Moore died on Tuesday in Switzerland after "a short but brave battle with cancer," his family said in a statement posted to Twitter. He was 89.

Moore starred in seven James Bond films from 1973 to 1985, including Live and Let Die and the Spy Who Loved Me. He was the third actor to portray the British spy. He also is known for his role as Simon Templar in the 1960s TV show, The Saint.



MORE: 'James Bond' Actor Roger Moore's Stepdaughter Dies of Cancer at age 47 -- 'We Are Heartbroken'



His family noted that Moore will be known for "his films, his television shows and his passionate work for UNICEF, which he considered to be his greatest achievement."



"The love with which he was surrounded in his final days was so great it cannot be quantified in words alone," read the statement from Moore's daughter, Debora, and his two sons, Geoffrey and Christian. "Our thoughts must now turn to supporting Kristina [his wife] at this difficult time."

A private funeral for the acclaimed actor will be held in Monaco, "in accordance" with his wishes.



His children concluded their heartfelt statement, writing: "Thank you pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people."



Following news of Moore's death, several celebrities tweeted photos, memories and messages about the actor and condolences to his family.

Tony & Sir Roger Moore were funny in The Persuaders. Already so sad this day. Children. Innocents. Hands held out 2 those affected. #allies pic.twitter.com/WsYkf6a61V — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) May 23, 2017

💔 #RIP Sir Roger Moore. It was an honor to know you, sir. pic.twitter.com/Uoq4ewczoM — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) May 23, 2017

RIP Sir Roger Moore. My first Bond and one of the first actors that I loved as a kid. And a lovely, funny, warm person to boot. Farewell. — edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 23, 2017

The ultimate James Bond... so sad to hear that Roger Moore has passed away. Thoughts and prayers are with his family...🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/2iU7pl78uG — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) May 23, 2017

Moore is survived by his wife of 15 years, Kristina Tholstrup, and his three kids.