Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Out With Younes Bendjima in Cannes After Scott Disick Seen With Bella Thorne

Two can play that game! Kourtney Kardashian hit the town in Cannes, France, on Monday night, stepping out with her rumored new man, Younes Bendjima.



RELATED: Scott Disick and Bella Thorne Spotted Together at LAX -- See the Pic!



The pair were spotted leaving the Gotha nightclub together early Tuesday morning.

Kourt, 38, rocked a pair of sky-high gold heels and a skin-tight gray cutout dress with the print of a naked woman’s body on it. The two got into 23-year-old Bendjima’s car and drove off together, smiling for photographers.



The night out comes after Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick, was spotted heading to Cannes with his rumored new flame, Bella Thorne. The 33-year-old business entrepreneur stayed close to the 19-year-old actress and her friend at LAX.



Though Kourtney and Scott have been apart for several years, the drama between them has continued on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

RELATED: Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Sport Skimpy Swimsuits on a Yacht in Cannes



In several recent episodes, Scott has been accused of bringing girls on the Kardashians’ family trips, with Kourtney’s sisters calling him out.



For more on the exes, watch the clip below!