Nicki Minaj Says She's 'Celibate,' But Has 'Sleepovers' With Nas: 'I Might Make an Exception for Him'

Nicki Minaj is getting very candid about her personal life.

The 34-year-old rapper recently dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Tuesday, where she discussed rumors that she's dating rapper Nas. The two sparked romance rumors after she shared a photo of the two cuddling on social media earlier this month.

"He's so dope," Minaj told DeGeneres when pressed about the legendary MC. "He's a king."

Minaj explained that the two have common roots, both hailing from Queens, New York.

"He is the king of Queens and I'd like to think I'm the queen of Queens," she said. "He's a rap legend, so, let's just say that I have a lot of respect for him. And you know, he's kind of cute too."

The "No Frauds" rapper later revealed that the two have had "sleepovers," though she clarified that they haven't done "the nasty." She also bluntly noted that she comes over to his place instead of him coming to her, so that she can leave anytime she wants.

"I'm just chilling right now, I'm celibate," she shared. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men."

... But don't count out 43-year-old Nas just yet.

"I might make an exception to the rule for him because he's so dope," Minaj acknowledged.

Minaj also talked about her epic nine-minute performance at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and admitted that she was nervous -- especially since her longtime pal, Drake, was seated prominently in front of her.

"I just noticed Drake was in the front row and I was like, 'Can he just move, please?'" she joked. "I was nervous."

Drake and Minaj rekindled their friendship after she broke up with rapper Meek Mill earlier this year, and the Canadian rapper even gave her a sweet shout-out during his acceptance speech for Top Billboard 200 Album.

"Nicki Minaj, I'm so glad we found our way back because I love you," Drake said, addressing the pair's falling out over his public feud with Meek Mill. "And I could never, ever, ever see it any other way."

