Kim Kardashian Shares Old Concert Pic With Ariana Grande After Manchester Bombing: 'Scary Not to Feel Safe'

Like everyone else, Kim Kardashian West is struggling to cope with the bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, U.K., on Monday night.

The reality star tweeted out an old picture of herself, sister Kendall Jenner and Grande at a concert together, writing, "Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you."

Concerts are supposed to be a place where u can let loose & have fun. So scary to not feel safe in this world. @arianagrande I love you 💕

"I'm praying for everyone in Manchester," the 36-year-old mother of two added. "This is truly so senseless & heart breaking."

Kardashian West, who is a big fan of Grande's, brought her 3-year-old daughter, North, to the Los Angeles stop on the singer's Dangerous Woman tour at the end of March, where the three palled around backstage.

💗 @arianagrande A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:32pm PDT

Grande, meanwhile, is heartbroken after the explosion, which left 22 dead and over 50 injured. CBS News reported more details from the horrifying incident.

“She’s an absolute wreck,” a source close to the star told ET. “She cares more about her fans than anything.”

"Broken," the 23-year-old singer tweeted on Monday. "From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

broken.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.

