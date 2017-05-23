5 Frocks and Counting! Nicole Kidman Stuns in a Series of Gorgeous Gowns at Cannes Film Festival

Remember when you were a little girl and just wanted to play dress-up? Well, Nicole Kidman is living out every fashionista’s fantasy by rocking so many different frocks at Cannes and becoming the envy of all of us.

The Australian stunner is promoting four films at the 70th annual French film festival, and naturally, with multiple screenings comes multiple red carpet looks.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman on How She Knew 'Big Little Lies' Was a Huge Hit

Kicking things off in a shimmering silver Rodarte gown bordered with baby pink ruffles, the 49-year-old actress added Harry Winston jewels, an Omega watch, Christian Louboutin heels and a Jimmy Choo bag for Sunday’s premiere of How to Talk to Girls at Parties. The look may have been a nod to her character in the sci-fi punk comedy, a “fairy punkmother” named Boadicea.

On Monday, the Oscar winner donned a gorgeous peacock-inspired Dior Haute Couture gown during a photo call for The Killing of a Sacred Deer, a psychological thriller also starring Colin Farrell. With her blonde locks falling loosely over the exquisite outfit’s multiple spaghetti straps, Kidman was a picture of perfection in the earthy number.

Later, she looked like a modern-day Cinderella in a fairy tale-esque Calvin Klein by Appointment outfit, featuring a black, satin bodice and white, silk tulle skirt. Red lips, black Calvin Klein pumps, Harry Winston Diamonds jewelry and Kidman’s prince, Keith Urban, completed the flawless red carpet look.

For Tuesday’s Top of the Lake: China Girl photo call, Kidman opted for a black, asymmetrical Versace gown from the label’s autumn/winter 2017 collection. The SundanceTV series is directed by Jane Campion and Ariel Kleiman and co-stars Elisabeth Moss and Gwendoline Christie, who joined Kidman on the red carpet.

Next, it was time to change into a pretty, patterned floor-length gown and choker necklace for the festival’s 70th anniversary screening.

NEWS: Keith Urban Sings National Anthem at NHL Playoff Game as Nicole Kidman Cheers Him On

On Wednesday, Kidman will take on promotional duties for Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled -- and we can’t wait to see what she wears!

Find out what marriage advice Kidman gave actor Kevin Hart below.