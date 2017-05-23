Carrie Fisher Graces ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover in Honor of ‘Stars Wars’ 40th Anniversary

Late actress Carrie Fisher has been honored with a Vanity Fair cover in celebration of the Star Wars franchise’s 40th anniversary and upcoming installment Episode VIII: The Last Jedi.

The iconic star, who portrayed Princess Leia (and later, General Organa) in the films, appears on one of four covers featuring images of the cast shot by acclaimed celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The photo shoot took place in May 2016 on the Last Jedi's sets in London and Ireland.

Fisher, who died in December at the age of 60, graces her cover in character as Princess Leia and the inside story features anecdotes from the film’s cast and director, Rian Johnson, about the “singular energy and warm enthusiasm” that Fisher brought to her role.

The issue, which hits newsstands on May 31, also features Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy discussing the expanded role that Leia was meant to have in the movie.

The alternative covers feature Daisy Ridley and Mark Hamill as well as other cast members.

