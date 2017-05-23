Playing Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Are Having a Baby Boy -- See the Sweet Balloon-Popping Gender Reveal!

It's a boy!

Jason Aldean enlisted his two daughters, 14-year-old Keeley and 9-year-old Kendyl, to help him and wife Brittany Kerr reveal the gender of their first child together.

today is the day..... whats it gonna be? boy or girl! #genderreveal A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 4:45pm PDT

In the sweet video posted to Instagram on Monday, the family popped open four black balloons to a burst of blue confetti, confirming the little guy would be Aldean's first son.

its a......... A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 22, 2017 at 5:03pm PDT

"Been hard to keep this secret but we couldn't be happier to add to our family," Aldean wrote on Instagram, when the couple announced their pregnancy earlier this month. "This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven"

Been hard to keep this secret but we couldnt be happier to add to our family. This year just gets better and better. #bunintheoven👶🏼 A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on May 8, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

ET spoke to 40-year-old Aldean this past January, where he made it clear that he and Kerr didn't want to wait much longer to get pregnant.

"We're talkin' about it," Aldean said of having kids with his 29-year-old American Idol alum wife. "She’s a lot younger than I am, so I gotta make this happen quick. I don’t want to be the old dad! It's something we definitely want, at least one kid and possibly two, we'll see. It's something we've talked about a lot. Hopefully in the next couple years."

Congrats to the happy couple!

