‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Danielle Staub Celebrates Her 20th Engagement

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Danielle Staub is engaged!

A source close to the reality star, who has been engaged 19 times previously, confirms to ET that 54-year-old Staub is preparing to walk down the aisle with Marty Caffrey.

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Staub May Return to ‘RHONJ’ After Rekindling Freindship with Teresa Giudice

“Danielle and Marty are engaged,” the source says. “They’ve very happy!”

The source added that the engagement was filmed for the next season of Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey. Staub previously exited the series following several explosive arguments with fellow housewife Teresa Giudice.

The couple has been dating since April 2016, and Caffrey frequently appears on the mom of two’s Instagram page.

“Here's to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie,” she captioned an Instagram pic on the couple’s recent anniversary. “You are a wonderful man and I'm blessed to have you in my life... #happyoneyear @marty_caffrey 💕.”

Here's to my #first year #anniversary with this cutie ... you are a wonderful man and I'm blessed to have you in my life ... #happyoneyear @marty_caffrey 💕

On our way to our #friends #restaurant #opening styled by @throwitonurback A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on May 18, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

#wedding (no not mine lol) #selfies with my honey @marty_caffrey A post shared by Danielle Staub (@danielle_staub) on May 13, 2017 at 5:43pm PDT

