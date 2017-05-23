NEWS

Brad Pitt Rocks Bold All-White Ensemble at 'War Machine' Premiere in Tokyo – See the Look!

by Liz Calvario 2:44 PM PDT, May 23, 2017
Photo: Getty Images

Brad Pitt was cool as ice at Tuesday's premiere of War Machine in Tokyo, Japan.

The 53-year-old actor rocked a bold, all-white ensemble with barley-there glasses as he waved to fans and walked the red carpet for his upcoming Netflix dramedy.

Photo: Getty Images

All-white looks seem to be on-trend. Another actor that was recently seen donning the solid color was Zac Efron at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The Baywatch star took the stage alongside his co-star Alexandria Daddario to present the award for Best Actor in a TV Series.

Photo: Getty Images

Pitt has been nailing the rugged, understated look this week. On Monday, the actor was casually dressed in a trendy black jacket and green T-shirt for War Machine's press conference, also in Tokyo.

The film -- available on Netflix on May 26 -- stars Pitt as the successful, charismatic four-star general, Glenn McMahon, who leaps in like a rock star to command NATO forces in Afghanistan, only to be taken down by a journalist's no-holds-barred exposé.

For more on Pitt's new movie, watch below.

