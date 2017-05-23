Zack Snyder Thanks Fans for Support After Stepping Back From 'Justice League' Following Daughter's Death

Zack Snyder is thankful for his fans' support.

The 51-year-old director took to Twitter on Tuesday to show his appreciation for the "outpouring of support" he and his family have received since he announced that he was taking a step back from helming Justice League following his daughter's suicide.

"Thanks for the outpouring of support. I can't express how much it means to Debbie & I and Autumn’s mother, Denise, at such a difficult time," Snyder wrote.

"To support or seek help, please know there are places such as http://afsp.org and http://JEDfoundation.org that are doing great work," he added.

Snyder revealed that his daughter, Autumn, committed suicide in March at the age of 20 during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Monday.

"In my mind, I thought it was a cathartic thing to go back to work, to just bury myself and see if that was the way through it," he said. "The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all consuming. And in the last two months I've come to the realization …I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I'm having a hard time."

Joss Whedon will direct any additional necessary scenes before Justice League hits theaters on Nov. 17.

