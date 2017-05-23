Michelle Obama Is Glowing in Stylish Off-the-Shoulder Top – See the Pic!

Michelle Obama is living her best post-White House life!

The former first lady was all smiles as she was seen walking through Piazza del Campo with her gal pals in Siena, Tuscany, Italy on Monday. Obama, 53, was glowing, rocking a stylish white, off-the-shoulder Club Monaco top, wide-leg army green trousers and beige slide sandals. She accessorized her look with an oxblood red Simon Miller bag, round oversized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, a simple chain necklace and an Elizabeth and James cuff.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been enjoying a series of getaways since leaving the White House in January. The former first couple – who have been married for 24 years – had some fun in the British Virgin Islands and took a vacation on music mogul David Geffen's yacht near French Polynesia, where Barack was seen taking pics of his beloved on an iPad.

While Michelle has had great vacation style moments, Barack also made headlines in February when he traded his polished suits for shorts, flip flops and a backwards hat.