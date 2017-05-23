Irina Shayk Looks Incredible at Cannes Film Festival Just 9 Weeks After Giving Birth

Irina Shayk is absolutely glowing at the Cannes Film Festival.

The stunning supermodel stepped out in a striking yellow gown while walking the red carpet at a screening of Radiance on Tuesday at the Palais des Festival in France, nine weeks after welcoming her first child with boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

The 31-year-old new mom showed off her super fit post-pregnancy figure in a shimmering, curve-hugging, semi-sheer daffodil dress with a super-high slit and a plunging neckline.

She completed the ensemble with strappy, pale gold heels.

Shayk and Cooper welcomed their daughter, Lea, on March 21, two years after the 42-year-old American Sniper star and the Russian supermodel began dating.

In April, less than a month after giving birth, Shayk took to Instagram to show off her svelte physique while lounging around in a black bikini and floating on a water raft in a pool.

