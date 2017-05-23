EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Amanda Stanton on Josh Murray Reconciliation: 'I've Closed That Chapter'

Amanda Stanton's relationship with Josh Murray is in the rearview mirror.

During a Facebook Live interview with ET's Katie Krause on Tuesday, the Bachelor in Paradise star shot down rumors that she and Murray will reconcile after ending their engagement in December.

EXCLUSIVE: Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton Kiss After Reuniting in Los Angeles, Spark Reconciliation Rumors

"It's funny because sometimes these articles will come out, or I'll get asked about them, and I literally have no idea who these sources are or where they're getting their information," Stanton shared. "We broke up in December."

"We've seen each other a couple times [since]," she revealed. "I think that's just kind of bound to happen when you're both part of the Bachelor family, but no, we're not going to get back together."

"He's not trying to get back with me. I'm not trying to get back with him," she added. "I think we've both moved on."

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Josh Murray Reacts Live to Pics of Him Kissing Amanda Stanton

Stanton said she does hope, however, that the two can put their differences aside and move on amicably.

"That's what's kind of been hard for me, is that it has kind of been not the most amicable breakup and that's been tough. I wish it could be, and I hope that it can be," she said. "I think for me, I've kind of closed that chapter, and I'm moving on from it."

The mother of two said she's not "actively trying to find somebody" right now, but would love to find love "if someone comes along."

"I feel like this year, I've taken some time off, just to like, travel and focus on me, and focus on the kids," she explained, adding that she's not sure if she'd give Bachelor in Paradise another go.

"I don't think so. I mean, I gave it a try, and I know that the process does work, and it worked for me, but it would be hard to go back. But I don't want to say no for sure, because you never know," Stanton confessed. "In the last two months, I'm like, 'Maybe I could see myself going back.'"

EXCLUSIVE: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Amanda Stanton Opens Up About Josh Murray Split

"Last year I didn't talk to anybody before the show besides Nick, but I think that was a good way to go. I think you get to know everybody. I've only seen one episode of Rachel [Lindsay's] season [of The Bachelorette], and I'm assuming that would be the majority of the guys, so I'd be excited just to meet everybody," she said. "Maybe in a couple episodes. I'll get back to you if there's someone I'm crushing on."

Whether she finds love again on or off TV, Stanton revealed she'd love to have more kids in the future.

"I love being a young mom, and so I'd want to have them while I'm still young," the 27-year-old reality star said. "I'm very single, so I don't know if I'll ever get the chance, and if I don't get the chance, that's OK."

See more from ET's interview with Stanton in the video below.