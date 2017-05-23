Ariana Grande's Mom Ushered Fans Backstage to Help Them Escape Harm During Post-Concert Bombing

Ariana Grande’s mom, Joan, helped fans to safety by escorting them backstage as soon as a bomb went off at Manchester Arena on Monday night.

A source close to the 23-year-old singer tells ET that Joan wanted to make sure the concertgoers were out of harm’s way, so she ushered them backstage with her amid the chaos.

TMZ first reported the news, adding that Joan was still sitting in her front row seat and about to go and see her daughter backstage when the incident occurred, shortly after the show ended.

Police have confirmed that 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the suicide bombing. They have also confirmed that a 23-year-old man was arrested in South Manchester in relation to the incident.

Grande has since suspended her world tour and left the U.K. for Florida to spend time with her family. She arrived on Tuesday and was greeted at the airport by her boyfriend, Mac Miller.

“She’s distraught,” an insider tells ET.

