Rashad Jennings Announced as Celebrity Guest on Summer 'DWTS' Tour!

Rashad Jennings isn't done dancing!

The NFL pro will be joining Dancing With the Stars' summer tour, Hot Summer Nights!

"I am super excited to be heading on tour with Dancing with the Stars Live. While the NFL is my #1 priority, I can think of no better way to stay in shape, combined with my intensive football training, until that team calls," said Jennings in a statement after the announcement was made during the DWTS finale on Tuesday night.



While Jennings' football career remains his first priority, he and pro partner Emma Slater couldn't be more excited to keep dancing together.



"Some things are bigger than the show. Some things you don't expect," Slater gushed during Tuesday's finale. "He really is everything."

Jennings will join Slater on the tour, as well as pros Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Keo Motsepe and Gleb Savchenko, and troupe members Britt Stewart, Alan Bersten and Hayley Erbert.

More surprise guests will be announced for the tour, which kicks off on June 15 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and wraps up on Aug. 13 in Fresno, California. Tickets are on sale now at dwtstour.com.

Jennings definitely has the skills to keep up with the DWTS pros. The NFL star earned his first perfect scores of the season in night one of the season 24 finale on Monday.

