Michael Bay Brings His Dog Rebel to Hollywood Hand and Footprint Ceremony -- See the Cute Pics!

by Jennifer Drysdale 5:53 PM PDT, May 23, 2017
Michael Bay knows who the real star is in the family!

The legendary director was honored with a hand and footprint ceremony at the TLC Chinese Theater in Hollywood on Wednesday, and brought his dog, Rebel, along for the ride!

Rebel was by Bay's side throughout the ceremony, and even graciously offered up her own pawprint!

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images

ET's Kevin Frazier caught up with Bay at the event, who gushed over the experience -- and having his dog there with him.

"I hope I didn't tear up. I kept thinking, 'Oh my god. I don't know if I can handle this. This is so cool," he shared.

"[My dog is] named after Rebel Wilson," he said of the pup. "I name all my dogs after actors I work with."

Bay definitely has a soft spot for animals. The director gave the "World's Loneliest Dog" a role in Transformers: The Last Knight.

