Patrick Adams Celebrates Wife Troian Bellisario's 'Pretty Little Liars' Directorial Debut: 'Proud of You'

Patrick Adams can't stop gushing about his wife, Troian Bellisario!

The Suits actor celebrated Bellisario's Pretty Little Liars directorial debut ahead of the episode's premiere on Tuesday night.

"Actor. Artist. Rebel. Poet. Dancer. Joker. Dreamer. Friend. Lover. Wife. And now director. Tonight @sleepinthegardn's directorial debut airs," Adams wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of his wife. "Can't wait to watch it with the rest of the world. Proud of you, captain. Excited to see where the wind takes us next."

The 31-year-old actress, who portrays Spencer on the show, directed season seven's 15th episode, titled "In the Eye Abides the Heart." Bellisario also took to Instagram to gush about how excited she was to share this big moment with all her fans.

"Tonight's the night. Me and @badge714 cooked up something special for you, 'In the Eye Abides the Heart.' Who's excited?" she wrote.

ET's Leanne Aguilera spoke to Bellisario on Tuesday about going behind the camera and how she turned to "everyone" for directing tips.

"I didn’t try to like, pretend that I knew what I was doing. I asked everyone from [Pretty Little Liars executive producers] Marlene [King] to Joe [Dougherty] to my dad and my mom to my husband, Patrick," she confessed. "I happen to be surrounded by directors, which is kind of wonderful. I was just like, 'Guys, give me anything you've got.' And they all gave me wonderful and very, very different advice."

