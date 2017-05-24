EXCLUSIVE: Normani Kordei Calls ‘DWTS’ Results a ‘Shocker,’ Praises ‘Big Brother’ Rashad Jennings’ Win

Taking defeat like a champ! Fans were surprised when Dancing With the Stars frontrunner Normani Kordei placed third in the show’s finale after a standout season and Tuesday night’s perfect score.



Even the Fifth Harmony singer, 20, admitted to ET’s Cameron Mathison that the results were unexpected.



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Rashad Jennings & Emma Slater Talk 'DWTS' Win & Training For the NFL While on Tour



“You're never really guaranteed,” she told ET. “It was quite a shocker for me as well, but I've gained so much from this experience. I'm so happy, and I can't even begin to express you know the gratitude that I carry and the blessing especially because I have a lifelong friend now [in partner Val Chmerkovskiy].”



But just because it was a shock doesn’t mean Normani isn’t pleased with the show’s outcome.

I would never have dreamed I would be a star on @DancingABC much less win the Mirror Ball! @TheEmmaSlater I am SO your biggest fan! Proud to witness you win and to be your partner in it all!!!! #TeamShadSquad #DWTS A post shared by Rashad Jennings (@rashadjennings) on May 23, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

“I’m proud. That’s, like, my big brother,” she gushed of winner Rashad Jennings. “He’s worked his butt off. I think that any one of us would have been deserving so kudos to him!”



So now that the dust has settled, will Normani finally go on that date with Bonner Bolton they’ve both hinted at?



“Oh shoot, I did say that, huh?” Normani joked.



The two had been passing each other the entire day without bringing up the date.



WATCH: 'Dancing With the Stars' Crowns Season 24 Champion -- Find Out Which Couple Took Home the Mirrorball!



“Well, she's had a full-on competition. I've been rooting for her to win. I didn't want to distract her,” Bolton, 29, later insisted to ET. “I haven't come up with the best strategy because we have all been so busy. But I hope after everything settles down that maybe she'll rethink about it, and I'll have the opportunity to ask.”



Here’s hoping!



For more from the DWTS finale, watch the clip below!