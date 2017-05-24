Jim Parsons and Hubby Todd Spiewak Enjoy Their Capri Honeymoon: Cute Pics!

Honeymooning in style! Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is loving life on his honeymoon with hubby, Todd Spiewak, in Capri, Italy.



The 44-year-old actor tied the knot in NYC at the Rainbow Room on May 13. And on Monday, the newlyweds were spotted enjoying the sun on their European getaway.

They were first seen sitting on the side of a boat, where Parsons rocked a cream sweater, salmon-colored pants, and a white fedora and shades. His new husband went chic in a retro blue striped polo shirt and grey pants with blue loafers.



The pair were later seen having a romantic meal and sharing a toast.

Parsons has been notoriously private about his personal life in the past. But he couldn’t help but share stunning photos from his wedding day.

The couple rocked matching black tuxedos for the ceremony and changed into two dapper Tom Ford looks for the reception with Parsons in a red velvet coat and Spiewak in a white jacket.

