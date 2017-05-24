Gwen Stefani Takes Her ‘Voice’ Chair on a Date With Blake Shelton, Comforts Him After His Loss

It’s so hard to say goodbye! As Gwen Stefani enjoyed a stress-free finale of The Voice on Tuesday night, the singer did admit that leaving the show would be tough.



WATCH: EXCLUSIVE: Gwen Stefani Dishes on When She Might Return to 'The Voice': 'We'll See What Happens'



In a funny sketch, Stefani took her big red chair around with her as she went about her life.



“You brought your chair to dinner?” Shelton exclaimed when the No Doubt frontwoman used her chair on their date.

@blakeshelton gx 💥💥💥💥 A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 23, 2017 at 10:14pm PDT

“Some people might even say that I take my work home with me,” Stefani quipped.



But the 47-year-old singer’s country star boyfriend feigned concern, saying, “I really think Gwen needs to find some outside interests.”



Stefani went on to show just how diverse her interests are, doing yoga and farming in her chair.



The finale was both moving and historic as incoming coach, Miley Cyrus, dedicated her performance of “Malibu” to her pal Ariana Grande and the victims of the Manchester bombing, and Alicia Keys scored her first victory with contestant Chris Blue.



Backstage after the show, Stefani comforted Shelton in a sweet Instagram video.

@blakeshelton #winnerofcute gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on May 23, 2017 at 9:20pm PDT

“What do you feel like right now?” she asked.



“A loser,” Shelton said, hanging his head.



“I think you’re a winner still!” Stefani replied, smiling at her man.



“I take it back! I feel like a winner!” Shelton joked.



The pair also did a fun dance, which was captured on social media for all to see.



And though she’ll clearly miss her time on The Voice, Stefani hasn’t confirmed a return to the hit NBC competition series.



WATCH: Alicia Keys Revels in First 'Voice' Victory: 'It's a Great Dream of Mine To Put a Whoopin' on Blake Shelton'



"I don't have any plans to come back," she recently told ET. "I love being here, I'd love to come back. We'll see what happens next."



