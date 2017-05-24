Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Walk in Heels on the Beach, Lounge in Bikinis: Watch!

Cannes life agrees with these two! Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are living it up in France together. The sisters have been spotted all over the French Riviera, taking in the sun and the sights.



WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Spotted Out With Younes Bendjima in Cannes After Scott Disick Seen With Bella Thorne

On Tuesday, they hit the beach, but not in the expected attire. Kourt, 38, sported an off-the-shoulder white dress with pink Gucci heels, while Kendall, 21, rocked and blue and white striped crop top with high-waisted white pants and floral heels.

The pair were spotted walking through the sand in their stylish footwear – and they didn’t trip once! Kourtney even documented the moment on her Snapchat, showing their stiletto prints in the sand.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on May 23, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

She also posted a pic of herself lounging on a boat in a gold bikini on Instagram, writing, “Cannes you feel it.”



Supermodel Kenny sported a frilly pink two-piece with a wide-brimmed hat, sharing a shot of herself on an inflatable flamingo float.

Cannes you feel it 🌡 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 24, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Kourtney’s pal, Simon Huck, posted a selfie with the reality star on a boat, writing, “Le Leisure.”

🌸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 24, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

Kendall and Kourtney seem to be having a blast in Cannes, with Kendall hitting several red carpets in avant garde looks while Kourtney enjoys the nightlife with her rumored new beau, Younes Bendjima.



MORE: Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Sport Skimpy Swimsuits on a Yacht in Cannes

Le Leisure A post shared by Simon Huck (@simonhuck) on May 22, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

And while Kourt is having fun with her new boy toy, her ex, Scott Disick, recently arrived in Cannes with actress Bella Thorne.



For more on the drama, watch the clip below!