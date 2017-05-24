Mama June Stuns in Figure-Hugging Red Dress After Shocking 300-Pound Weight Loss

Mama June Shannon is a lady in red!

After revealing her 300-pound weight loss in April on her WE tv show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, the 37-year-old reality star appears to be sticking to her new healthy lifestyle. On Tuesday night, Mama June stepped out wearing a floor-length, figure-hugging red dress for the premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was joined by her 11-year-old daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, who was dressed in a pretty blue dress and white sandals.

WATCH: Mama June's Amazing Weight Loss Transformation -- A Complete Timeline From 460 Pounds to 160!

Red seems to be Mama June's color since going from 460 pounds to a size four. In a recent photo shoot, the mother of four looked like a Baywatch lifeguard while modeling a flattering red swimsuit.

She also wore a red dress to her ex Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson's wedding, which was featured on the season finale of From Not to Hot.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Mama June's New Life -- Exercise, Eating and Dating Following Total Body Transformation!

After revealing to the world her dramatic transformation, ET spoke exclusively with Mama June about her dedication to this new lifestyle. "I will never go back to what I looked like," she said. "Never."

"I will do whatever it takes," she added. "You have to exercise and you have to maintain [this lifestyle]. A lot of people think that when you have surgeries, that it's just -- nothing else has to be done. And that is not the case. It is a live and learn thing."