NBA Star J.R. Smith and Wife Jewel Take Daughter Dakota Home After Premature Birth: Pics!

Best homecoming ever! J.R. Smith took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce some exciting news. The NBA star’s daughter, Dakota, who was born five months prematurely, finally went home with her ecstatic parents.



RELATED: NBA Star J.R. Smith's Premature Daughter Has Breathing Tube Removed



“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!!” Smith captioned a series of Instagram posts, holding his wife Jewel Harris’ hand as they pushed their infant daughter in a stroller out of the hospital.

We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!! Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep 🍼🍼🍼 #KotasHome A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on May 23, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

The 31-year-old basketball pro went on to praise the staff for their support over the past few months, writing, “Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST! @jewey808 back to #TeamNoSleep #KotasHome.”



Baby Kota was born back in January as her concerned parents reached out asking for prayers on social media. The couple posted an emotional video together explaining what happened.



RELATED: NBA Star J.R. Smith Reveals His Wife Gave Birth to Daughter 5 Months Early: 'Please Keep Us In Your Prayers'



“We know we're not the only family going through this, who has been through this, and who will ever go through it, and that's why we decided to share what we're going through with you guys,” Harris said at the time. “Please keep us in your prayers, and we'll do the same for everyone else.”



For more from the couple, watch the clip below!