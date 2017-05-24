Lance Armstrong Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Anna Hansen -- See the Ring!

Lance Armstrong put a ring on it!

On Tuesday night, the cyclist posted a photo to Instagram of his longtime girlfriend, Anna Hansen, wearing a ring on that finger and gazing lovingly into her new fiance's eyes while on a boat in Lake Austin at sunset. "She said..... YES!!!!" Armstrong, 45, declared in the caption.

The couple have been dating since 2008 and are parents to son Max, 7, and daughter Olivia, 6. Armstrong also has three children, Luke, 17, and twins Grace and Isabelle, 15, with ex-wife Kristin Richard.

In March, Armstrong opened up on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show about his prior five-month engagement to Cheryl Crowe in 2006, and the pressure of being in a relationship with another celebrity. "It was a good ride. [Cheryl's] a great lady. Obviously it didn’t work out, but I think and I hope she’s happy," he said. "I’m happy."