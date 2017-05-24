Conan O'Brien Reveals What He Would Do If He Ever Ran Into Jay Leno

It's been over seven years since Conan O'Brien left The Tonight Show and Jay Leno came back to host the NBC program, but the wounds still seem a little fresh.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, which is currently filming on location in Los Angeles, O'Brien agreed to play the show's "Plead the Fifth" game and was asked in a roundabout way about his feelings toward Leno years after the Tonight Show shake-up. "You are seated next to Jay Leno on a flight, what do you say to him? What is the conversation?" Cohen asked.

"Oh, for God's sake," O'Brien exclaimed before jokingly answering that he wouldn't speak to him at all.

"I'm watching a movie and my headphones are on and I don't think we ever actually talk," the 54-year-old comedian replied, noting that he would be watching The Goonies. "I'm so happy that I don't see who's next to me, and I miss a glorious chance to talk to that wonderful fellow."

O'Brien -- who started hosting TBS' late-night show, Conan, in November 2010 after leaving The Tonight Show -- chose not to plead the fifth on any of Cohen's questions and even played "Shag, Marry, Kill," choosing between late-night hosts James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon.

Corden, host of The Late Late Show, was O'Brien's choice to "shag," because "you gotta shag Corden, you just gotta." As for who he'd marry, O'Brien chose Fallon because the current Tonight Show host is "a good date," and decided to kill Kimmel because he "won't take it personally."

O'Brien was also quite unwavering when recalling who was the worst guest he's ever interviewed. "[Today show's] Al Roker," he quipped. "It's too fake, [he's] too happy all the time."

When it was time to take questions from the audience, O'Brien was asked what it was like to make out with Ryan Reynolds when they recreated a classic scene from The Notebook. He reiterated what he told the actor's Deadpool co-star, Morena Baccarin, when she was on Conan in April, noting that Reynolds played with his ear when they were kissing.

O'Brien also shared that when his wife, Liza Powel O'Brien, saw the sketch, she told him, "'It ruined both of you for me.'"



