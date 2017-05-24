EXCLUSIVE: Nick Viall Talks Bromance With Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Peta 'Sometimes Gets in the Way'

Nick Viall clearly got very close to another Dancing With the Stars pro this season that wasn't Peta Murgatroyd -- her fiance, Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

The two have made no secret that they get along great, and in a segment dedicated to Viall during Tuesday night's finale, the Bachelor star joked about his extreme man crush on Chmerkovskiy. Viall dished to ET's Cameron Mathison about their friendship on Tuesday.

"I just really love Maks," Viall said with a laugh. "These people here give me the opportunity to have some fun with some stuff and .... I mean, it was just a great experience and, you know, Maks is very good looking."

Viall said he's definitely going to continue a friendship with Chmerkovskiy now that the season is over.

"Yeah, I mean, the only thing that could stop that is Peta's jealousy," he joked. "I'll be honest, she sometimes gets in the way!"

The 36-year-old reality star soaked up the spotlight at the DWTS after-party, attending solo while his fiancee, Vanessa Grimaldi, was out of town. Viall, in great spirits, welcomed selfies with cast, crew and friends at the bash. Viall also had nothing but praise for DWTS season 24 winner, Rashad Jennings.

"I think you could have make a case for all three of them," he explained, referring to runner-ups Normani Kordei and David Ross. "I mean, watching Normani dance was... it was really breathtaking. She is exceptional to watch, but you see Rashad's growth this season and so, that was amazing too."

"I was happy to see Rashad won," he added. "I got to know him a little bit. He's such a great guy, and it was cool to see his journey and, so, you know, I think it was a great season and it played out the way it should. I was just happy to be a part of it."

ET also spoke to Kordei after the finale, where she admitted that placing third was a "shocker" after being the frontrunner all season.

"You're never really guaranteed," she told ET. "It was quite a shocker for me as well, but I've gained so much from this experience. I'm so happy, and I can't even begin to express, you know, the gratitude that I carry and the blessing, especially because I have a lifelong friend now [in partner Val Chmerkovskiy]."

