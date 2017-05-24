NEWS

Kim Kardashian Wishes Kanye West a Happy 3-Year Wedding Anniversary, Shares Throwback Bridal-Fitting Pics

by Jennifer Drysdale 11:38 AM PDT, May 24, 2017
Happy anniversary, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

The 36-year-old reality star celebrated her third wedding anniversary with West on Wednesday, and commemorated the occasion with sweet messages and tons of pics on her blog.

"Happy three-year anniversary babe! Thank you for being the best husband and father. I love you so much," Kim wrote before sharing behind-the-scenes shots from her dress fitting with Riccardo Tisci. "I can't believe it's been three years!" 

The mother of two looks over fabrics in one throwback pic and takes a bridal selfie in another. 

The last photo adorably shows Kim holding then 11-month-old daughter North.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also took to Twitter on Wednesday to celebrate the milestone, writing, "3 down, a lifetime to go...❤️."

Kanye, meanwhile, is back on Twitter after deleting his account earlier this month. 

