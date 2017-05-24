Tom Hardy Launches Fundraiser in Honor of Manchester Victims: 'I Am Truly Saddened by What I Have Witnessed'

Tom Hardy is doing what he can to ease the pain of those who lost friends and family members during the Manchester bombing in England on Monday.

The 39-year-old actor has started a JustGiving fundraiser, hoping to raise money for the British Red Cross Society in honor of the 22 people killed and over 50 people injured in the attack.

"What happened last night at the [Ariana Grande] concert in Manchester was a tragedy; families and children attacked and murdered; in a place where they should be safe and enjoying a concert," Hardy wrote. "It is an inconceivable atrocity."

"There is no bringing back those who have been lost, pointlessly, in such a cowardly and brutal fashion," he continued. "I am truly saddened by what I have witnessed and there is no doubt that terrorism is an evil thing."

Hardy goes on to state that he's hoping to raise money "as a gesture of goodwill and love" to help repair some "of the damage done in the wake of last night's events."

"There will be much to do and for many the beginning of a new life without those that they love and also a new life damaged irrevocably by the actions of a crime which has no reason, no heartfelt purpose but was simply a cruel cowardly and barbaric, meaningless act of violence," he said. "A road to recovery unimaginable."

"Terrorism is abhorrent, the killing of innocent families and children unacceptable. And it is with those, the innocent victims and the witnesses of this atrocity that my heartfelt concern and deepest sympathy lies," he concluded. "Please help however you can. Thank you."

As of Wednesday, Hardy has already reached £11,055 of his £15,000 goal.

