'Wonder Woman' London Premiere Canceled Following Manchester Bombing

Warner Bros. has canceled Wonder Woman's London premiere in the wake of the Manchester bombing.

The DC Comics film's premiere was supposed to take place in London's Leicester Square on May 31.

"Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the U.K.," Warner Bros. said in a statement obtained by ET. "In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the Wonder Woman premiere and junket activities in London."

The film, which stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine and Robin Wright, is set to hit theaters in the U.K. on June 1, and in the U.S. on June 2. The movie is scheduled to hold a premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday.

A bomb killed 22 people and injured over 50 at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester, England, on Monday.

In a statement to ET on Wednesday, the singer's management team revealed that her Dangerous Woman tour has been suspended "until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost."

