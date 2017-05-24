Priyanka Chopra: 7 Surprising Things We Learned From Vogue's '73 Questions'

Priyanka Chopra is just too cool!

The 34-year-old actress is the latest star to take part in Vogue's "73 Questions," where she opens up about her celebrity crush, her "Pinch Me" moment and what her ideal date would be – hint it includes a sunset.

Chopra currently stars in the ABC show Quantico, but this Friday, she will be taking over the big screen in the new Baywatch movie. Already a mega-star in her native country of India, the actress is ready to take over the world!

Here are seven surprising things we learned from her rapid-fire interview.

1. She loves Tupac.

Her favorite Tupac Shakur song is "Hail Mary" and if she could ask him one question it would be, "Will you marry me?"

2. Her "Pinch Me" moment happened last year.

Chopra's best "Pinch Me" moment was when she heard she was on the cover of Time Magazine as one of the 100 most influential in the world.

What a way to start the day! #Time100’s list of achievers! Humbled, overwhelmed and feeling so blessed! Thank you @time for including me in such an illustrious list of global achievers. #Gobsmacked to have made the cut! #Time100 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 21, 2016 at 4:29am PDT

3. She didn't get to keep her Miss World crown.

"I didn't get to keep it because it was made of solitaires and sapphires," the 2000 winner of the pageant revealed. "So they took it back and it circulates 50 years now."

4. She likes her pizza spicy!

The actress' favorite pizza toppings on a pizza are pepperoni and jalapeno.

5. Her ideal first date is luxurious.

"Fly me to an unknown destination to see the sunset," Chopra shared.

6. If her life were a book it would be titled…

"Unfinished," she quickly replied.

7. Three things on her bucket list are…

"Go to every island in the world, have lots of babies and the third thing would be… I don’t know I'm still thinking about my third one," she added.