'America's Got Talent' Contestant Suing Producers Claiming Tyra Banks Allegedly 'Verbally Abused' Her Daughter

America's Got Talent is facing some legal troubles.

A woman, referred to as "Jane Doe" in legal documents, filed a lawsuit against the show's production company, Marathon Productions, on Monday, alleging her daughter, "Mary Doe," was "physically manipulated and verbally abused" by host Tyra Banks.

According to court documents obtained by ET, Jane claims that she and her husband performed for the AGT judges in front of an audience on March 19, where they were allegedly "humiliated" by the judges and members of the audience after singing a song "about motherhood" that "celebrated Mary's birth and the family bond."

WATCH: Tyra Banks Eliminates Age Limit For 'America's Next Top Model'

Jane claims producers told Mary to act "embarrassed and annoyed by her parents' performance," and alleges that Banks "shook Mary's shoulder [and] pulled Mary's hair back," and "insinuated that Mary was accidentally conceived."

"Mary did not stop Banks’ conduct because Mary was fearful," the suit claims.

Jane claims that this incident occurred "all in front of active cameras that were filming Mary."

The lawsuit additionally alleges that, "as a result of her negative experience from AGT and [the] abusive treatment, Mary was traumatized, and became deeply depressed. Mary would become extremely nervous and anxious whenever… she hears any mentions of [the] song… whenever she ruminates about the events during and related to the performance, and whenever she thinks about the prospective televised airing."

WATCH: Nick Cannon Congratulates 'America's Got Talent' Successor Tyra Banks With a Bouquet

The lawsuit added that Jane contacted the show and asked that they refrain from airing any of the footage of Mary, Jane or her husband. The suit also claims that Marathon executives "acknowledged Mary's emotional distress," and promised that they wouldn't air the footage in its entirety.

Ultimately, Jane is suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, civil battery, and civil assault. It is not specified how much is sought in damages, and Jane is seeking a trial by jury.

WATCH: Tyra Banks to Replace Nick Cannon as New Host of 'America's Got Talent'