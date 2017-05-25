Ariel Winter Shares Racy PDA Pic in Thong Bikini With Boyfriend Levi Meaden: ‘Super Lucky’

Bootylicious beach babe! Ariel Winter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share one of her famous PDA pics.



The 19-year-old Modern Family actress posted a pic of herself kissing her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, on their recent trip to Vancouver, Canada.



In the shot, Winter is wearing a tiny blue thong bikini and rocking her new red hair.

“Had the best time in Vancouver with my babe, but also with amazing new friends. Super lucky. Also... those wreck beach stairs though!!!!!!!” she captioned the photo.



Winter and Meaden recently moved in together, and the actress told Jimmy Kimmel that there are many perks of living together.

"My boyfriend and I live together, and he cooks. I can't cook at all. He takes care of all that handy stuff, he's great, he does all that," Winter explained. "I can bake a pie occasionally. Pumpkin and apple, I baked those two the other day. They were edible."



