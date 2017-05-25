Queen Elizabeth Meets Victims of the Manchester Bombing Attack at a Local Hospital: Pics

A royal visit for some very special subjects. Queen Elizabeth went to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital on Thursday morning to meet with some of the victims of Monday’s horrific bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester, England.



The 91-year-old royal was seen greeting employees at the hospital, which is one of the eight facilities caring for the 59 victims injured during the attack.

Today The Queen is visiting Royal Manchester Children's Hospital to meet some of the victims of this week's attack in the city. pic.twitter.com/VgvGA5WzUb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Elizabeth met with 15-year-old Millie Robson, who wore an Ariana Grande T-shirt while smiling in bed. Evie Mills, 14, was joined by her parents when she met the Queen.



And Elizabeth also met with 12-year-old Amy Barlow, who was surrounded by balloons and a teddy bear.

Her Majesty meets Evie Mills, aged 14, from Harrogate, her mum, Karen and dad, Craig at the hospital in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/DK14fFRGQS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Earlier in the week, Elizabeth released a statement in response to the attacks.



“The whole nation has been shocked by the death and injury in Manchester last night of so many people, adults and children, who had just been enjoying a concert,” she said in the statement. “I know I speak for everyone in expressing my deepest sympathy to all who have been affected by this dreadful event and especially to the families and friends of those who have died or were injured.”

Whilst at the hospital in Manchester, The Queen spoke to 12-year-old Amy Barlow, from Rawtenstall, and her mum, Kathy. pic.twitter.com/nzYPo5cgu3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

Her grandson, Prince William, also released a statement on behalf of Kensington Palace.



The Queen speaks to Millie Robson, aged 15, from County Durham, and her mum, Marie at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/9yJem1gt88 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 25, 2017

“Hundreds of friends, parents, children, and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today, and we send our thoughts to them all,” the father of two said. “We also send our thanks to the people of Manchester for their display of strength, decency, and community that is an example to the world."



