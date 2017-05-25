Irina Shayk Rocks Two See-Through Gowns in the Same Day at Cannes: See the Bold Post-Baby Looks!

One confident mama! Irina Shayk is loving her post-baby body. The 31-year-old supermodel dazzled yet again in Cannes, France, on Wednesday night.

Shayk attended the 20th Birthday of L’Oreal event in a black mesh gown with a bandeau top and matching bottoms underneath. The bold look showed off her hourglass figure and toned physique.

It was her second see-through look of the day. She also attended the screening of The Beguiled in a sheer gown with black striped detailing and a thick black belt.



Shayk made her post-baby red carpet debut in a stunning yellow gown on Tuesday at a screening of Hikari (Radiance).

Shayk welcomed her first child with longtime love, Bradley Cooper, in late March, and was quick to get back to her model figure.



