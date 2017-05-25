Brad Pitt Says He Can 'Compartmentalize' Private and Public Life, Talks Surviving 'Mistakes'

Brad Pitt gave one of his first TV interviews while promoting his Netflix movie War Machine in India, and casually mentioned a visit he took to the country when producing on A Mighty Heart, which starred his now estranged wife, Angelina Jolie.

"We actually shot A Mighty Heart here," Pitt said at the start of his and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's joint interview with CNN News18’s Rajeev Masand that aired on Thursday. "We explored a lot of the country, fantastic experience."

During the interview, the 53-year-old actor was praised for his 25-year career in the movie business, and when asked about the secret to his success, he credited it in part to "luck" and the ability to "reinvent" himself. Pitt went on to offer up another reason for why he's thrived in the entertainment business. "We survive our mistakes along the way," he noted.

As for how he's able to manage being a father of six and an A-list movie star, Pitt said he finds it "not so difficult to achieve a balance."

"I'm able to compartmentalize pretty well, the private life, the public life," he admitted.

Pitt also noted that it's important to "get time for yourself, time for your family and let the next idea percolate."

On a lighter note, Pitt joked that he's not a triple-threat star. "I would never make it in Bollywood because I can't dance," he quipped. "I can't sing either."

In a recent issue of GQ Style, Pitt broke his silence about his split from Jolie, and later told The Associated Press that he has no qualms or regrets about opening up about what's been going on in his personal life. "I’ve got no secrets. I’ve got nothing to hide," he said. "We’re human and I find the human condition very interesting. If we’re not talking about it, then we’re not getting better."

Pitt added that he's currently focusing on "keeping the ship afloat” and “figuring out the new configuration" of his family with Jolie.

