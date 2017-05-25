Khloe Kardashian Blows Kisses With North West and Penelope Disick in Cute Video

Khloe Kardashian is the best aunt!

The 32-year-old reality star posted the sweetest Boomerang video to Twitter on Wednesday, featuring her nieces, 3-year-old North West and 4-year-old Penelope Disick blowing goodnight kisses.

"Sweet dreams from P, Northy and KoKo!! Kisses!!" she captioned the video.

Sweet dreams from P, Northy and KoKo!! Kisses!! 💋 pic.twitter.com/7sNayOQtte — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 25, 2017

North is already a star on social media in her own right. Check out her being cute and cuddly with mama, Kim Kardashian, in the video below.