Britney Spears Models Red Hot Mini-Dress -- See the Pics!

Britney Spears is rocking that red!

The 35-year-old pop princess flaunted her fit physique in a series of Instagram pics on Wednesday. Standing on a luxurious balcony, Spears modeled a sexy, fitted red mini-dress with off-the-shoulder bell sleeves. The "Work B**ch" singer let her hair down for the impromptu photo shoot, and completed the look with a pair black platform heels.

"What's your favorite color?" she captioned one of the pics of herself sporting an ear-to-ear grin.

Another image even featured a furry guest star -- Spears' adorable Yorkie dog!

The photos come a few days after the musician posted to Instagram one of her fashion show videos where she's seen strutting down the hallway of her massive mansion in a series of outfits. The final style she modeled on the makeshift runway was the red dress she posed in on the balcony. The GRAMMY winner clearly loves the look, as she can be seen spinning around and doing a little dance in the mini-dress.

Last month, Spears announced that, after four years, she would be ending her Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood with a series of final shows in December. "As I prepare to say goodbye to Piece of Me, I had no idea how magical this experience would be," she said in a statement. "Having my fans from around the world come see my show has been amazing. I love Las Vegas and will miss performing this show."

