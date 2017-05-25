Bella Thorne Rocks Wild Silver Style After PDA-Filled Day with Scott Disick in Cannes -- See the Pic!

After spending the day soaking up the sun with Scott Disick, Bella Thorne was spotted all glammed up in silver as she left her villa for the evening in Cannes, France, on Wednesday.

The Famous in Love star rocked a floor-length metallic gown, with a cutaway down the center of her torso and a thigh-high split. Plopping a tiara on her head, she was seen clutching a sparkly red clutch, phone and pack of cigarettes as she left her luxury accommodation for an event.

Earlier in the day, the 19-year-old actress was snapped packing on the PDA with rumored boyfriend Scott Disick as the pair hung poolside at a hotel. Making out as she sat in the reality star’s lap, the lovebirds were also spotted spooning on a lounger.

However, a source close to Disick, 33, told ET the pair are not serious.

"They're just hooking up. It's nothing serious," said the insider "They have known each other for a while now."

Meanwhile, Disick’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, has also been making romantic headlines in Cannes, having been snapped jet-skiing with rumored love, Younes Bendjima.

