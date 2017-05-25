Nicki Minaj to Perform at NBA Awards

Nicki Minaj will be performing during the first-ever NBA Awards next month, ET has learned.

The "No Frauds" rapper will be appearing at the awards show alongside the host, Drake, and Inside the NBA studio team stars including Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal, along with some of the league's biggest stars.

On Thursday, Minaj shared a video of herself rehearsing choreography with dancers to her latest track, "Swish Swish," if that's any indication of what's to come.

The NBA Awards will be aired on TNT, June 26 at 9 p.m. ET.

