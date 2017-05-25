Niall Horan Talks One Direction Reunion & What Advice He Got From Justin Bieber in ‘Billboard’ Cover Story

Niall Horan is opening up about reuniting with One Direction, which of his bandmates he sees the most, and what advice he received from Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old singer covers the latest issue of Billboard magazine, and tells the publication he’s ready to reunite with his bandmates as soon as they say the word!

“I told my managers from the start: When One Direction comes knocking, fook what I’m doing,” says the singer. “I don’t give a sh*t if I sold out arenas or won GRAMMYs. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for that.”

The British boy band has been on hiatus since their televised appearance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in December 2015, and while Horan says “we haven’t even had a conversation about how long we think the break will be,” he’s still in touch with each group member.

He has a present for Liam Payne’s 2-month-old son, Bear, and had planned to catch up with Harry Styles when he was in town for The Late Late Show With James Corden recently.

“I see Louis and [his son] little Freddie all the time,” he adds. “He lives around the corner from me.”

Until the One Direction reunion comes to life, the singers are all busy with solo projects, Horan having released two singles ahead of his upcoming solo record. He shared how fellow teen icon Justin Bieber had some advice when it came to making the album.

“Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished [with an album],” he says. “He thought he was done [with Purpose] and then got ‘Love Yourself’ at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run ’cause I was writin’ crap stuff up until then.”

Horan also dished on the Southeast Asian getaway he enjoyed with two cousins after One Direction took a bow. He fondly recalls sharing $20-a-night rooms, spontaneously booking flights to their next destination, getting “very drunk,” in Hanoi and not wearing a shirt for three weeks in Thailand.

“I didn’t want the schedule anymore,” he explained. “I’ve spent so much time setting alarms on phones. [During One Direction] all me mates were backpacking, while I wasn’t even allowed to go outside of the hotel.”

