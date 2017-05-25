Kourtney Kardashian Channels 'Legally Blonde' in Matching Bikinis With Kendall Jenner, Cozies Up to New Man

Slay all day, Kourtney Kardashian!

The 38-year-old reality star is heating things up in Cannes, where she's holidaying with her new man, Younes Bendjima.

Rocking a tiny pink bikini to show off her super beach-ready body, Kardashian was spotted catching major rays on a yacht off the coast of the French Riviera on Thursday morning.

The eldest Kardashian was accompanied not only by her 24-year-old younger man, but by her sister, Kendall Jenner -- who did some slaying of her own in a matching blue version of the same bikini.

Jenner shared a pic of the two sisters chilling on the bow of the yacht in their matching gear: "legally blonde vibes," she captioned it, adding the bikini emoji.

Kardashian's chill and sexy beach vibes make it seem like her ex-husband, Scott Disick, is far from her mind -- even though he's not actually that far.

Disick, 34, turned things steamy with model Bella Thorne this week, and he flew to Cannes to do it.

