Eva Longoria Says She's 'Seriously Short' Posing Next to Balmain Models – See The Pic!

Eva Longoria is small but mighty!

The 42-year-old actress noted her height difference, posing next to Balmain models Alexina Graham, Neelam Gill, Maria Borges, Bianca Balti, Doutzen Kroes, Cindy Bruna, Lara Stone and Irina Shayk at the Cannes Film Festival L’Oréal Paris Cinema Club Party on Wednesday.

Longoria, who is 5'2", called herself "seriously short" in an Instagram photo where she's seen on the red carpet with the lovely -- and tall -- catwalk goddesses.

"Just us models," Longoria captioned the pic, adding, "Wore 5 inch heels and still couldn't keep up."

"Just us models," Longoria captioned the pic, adding, "Wore 5 inch heels and still couldn't keep up."

The Lowriders star also gave a shout-out to the Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, for his incredible gown he designed for her.

"What a dream come true to be the muse for a night of this man!" she wrote. "Thank you @olivier_rousteing for this amazing dress and for your even more amazing spirit!"

"What a dream come true to be the muse for a night of this man!" she wrote. "Thank you @olivier_rousteing for this amazing dress and for your even more amazing spirit!"

Earlier this month, Longoria and José Bastón celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. ET chatted with the Desperate Housewives alum at the Lowriders premiere in Los Angeles, where she gushed about her hubby.

"We’re always like newlyweds," she said. "Some days we feel like we’ve been married for 40 years and other days we feel like we’ve been married for two seconds -- just depends on the day!"

