Uma Thurman's Cute Date Night With 15-Year-Old Son -- See the Pics!

The amfAR Gala in Cannes was a family affair for Uma Thurman.

The Kill Bill actress, 47, brought her 15-year-old son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, to the star-studded event at the Hotel du Cap-Eden Roc on Thursday night.

Thurman looked polished in a high-waisted gold maxi skirt, white button-down and coordinating necktie-inspired necklace while her teenage son -- who bares a striking resemblance both Thurman and ex-husband Ethan Hawke -- sported a sleek black suit.

Thurman, who was married to Hawke from 1998 to 2005, also has two daughters -- 18-year-old Maya Thurman-Hawke and 4-year-old Luna, whom she had with ex-fiancé Arpad Busson.

Other attendees of the amfAR Gala included Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, David Beckham, Adrian Brody, Joe Jonas and Bella Hadid.

