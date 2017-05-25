NBC's 'Bye Bye Birdie Live!' Has Been Postponed Due to Jennifer Lopez's 'Extensive' Schedule!

Jennifer Lopez is waving bye-bye to one of her many NBC projects -- for now.

ET can confirm that NBC's next live musical event, Bye Bye Birdie Live!, which was set to star the 47-year-old singer/actress, has been postponed until 2018.

The production, which was going to be a television adaptation of the hit Broadway show, was originally supposed to debut this December, but a source reveals that Bye Bye Birdie Live! has been pushed back thanks to Lopez's "extensive" schedule.

Just last week, ET caught up with Lopez at the NBC Universal Upfronts in New York City and she confessed that juggling her many different projects has been difficult to manage. "We're taking everything one day at a time," she admitted. "Schedule is challenging right now."

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer is currently filming season three of the NBC drama Shades of Blue and is serving as a judge on NBC's upcoming reality competition series World of Dance, which premieres Tuesday, May 30.

While shooting, Lopez is also balancing Facetime dates with her new man, Alex Rodriguez, and being a mom to her two 9-year-old twins.

"Bring your kids to work Day! #betterlatethannever #shadesofblue #backatit #workingmamalife," Lopez captioned a sweet pic of Emme and Max and her niece, Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried.

In October 2016, Lopez herself tweeted the news that she would be executive producing and starring in Bye Bye Birdie Live in the lead role of Rose "Rosie" Alvarez.

A source tells ET that NBC is still "very excited" about Bye Bye Birdie Live! but an expected timeframe in 2018 has not been announced.