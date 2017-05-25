Scott Disick Hooks Up With Old Fling Chloe Bartoli Day After Bella Thorne Makeout Pics

Scott Disick is making the rounds!

The 33-year-old reality star is on to a new woman, just one day after being photographed making out with Bella Thorne.

Thorne left Disick's villa in Cannes, France, on Wednesday, and by Thursday, he was spotted canoodling in the pool with Chloe Bartoli.

Disick holds Bartoli close in the latest pics that have surfaced, as the two make out while waist-deep in water. Bartoli sits up on the pool ledge in another shot, while Disick grabs her butt cheeks.

This isn't the first time Disick has hooked up with Bartoli, who appears to be in Cannes styling pal Sofia Richie.

#ChloeBartoliStyle A post shared by CHLOÉ BARTOLI (@chloebartoli) on May 23, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

The two were famously photographed packing on the PDA in Monte Carlo in 2015, around the time Disick split from Kourtney Kardashian.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has also been enjoying her Cannes getaway -- and cozying up to rumored boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The mother of three flaunted her fit bod in a tiny pink bikini while relaxing with Bendjima and sister Kendall Jenner on a yacht on Thursday.

legally blonde vibes 👙 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 25, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

