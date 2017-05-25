The Rock Hilariously Recreates Famous '90s Flashback Pic, Reflects on How His Life Has Changed

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has come a long way over the last two decades.

The pro wrestler-turned-action superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday to recreate a famous photo he posed for in 1996, before he became the household name he is today, and reflected on how much his life has changed.

NEWS: This '90s Throwback Pic of The Rock Is the Best Thing You'll See All Day

Donning a black turtleneck, a silver chain necklace and a black fanny pack, the Baywatch star hilariously captured the innocence and naiveté of the original photo, which first went viral in 2014.

"When I took this iconic absurdity of a picture in 1996 I was one year removed from sleeping on a used mattress I took from a garbage dumpster in the back of an hourly sex motel. Couldn't afford to buy a bed so we do what we gotta do to get by," Johnson captioned the side-by-side snapshots. "21 years later I'm taking the same photo backstage hosting #SaturdayNightLive for the fifth time."

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Hints at a Presidential Run, Reveals How He Would Lead the Country

Johnson continued with an inspiring message for his fans, writing, "If you're going thru your own tough times, 'used mattress' stage, do your best to have faith things'll get better and always be willing to outwork your competition because you never know where life is gonna take you."

"And ALWAYS remember to place a soft tissue under your left elbow as to protect the fabric of the cheap ass swag turtleneck," Johnson added. " Oh and tuck the thumb in the fanny pack. Always tuck the thumb."

WATCH: Dwayne Johnson Is the World's Highest-Paid Actor According to Forbes!

Johnson joined the Saturday Night Live Five-Timers Club over the weekend when he hosted the SNL season 42 finale. The star used the opportunity to "officially" announce he's running for president in 2020, and was joined by his running mate, Tom Hanks.

For more on The Rock's much-talked-about bid for the White House -- including what his Baywatch co-stars think about the possibility -- check out the video below.