NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals He and Wife Karly Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife, Karly, are expecting a baby boy!
The *NSYNC singer took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with a sweet pic of his gender reveal, in which he shot arrows at balloons filled with either pink or blue paint.
RELATED: *NSYNC Singer Chris Kirkpatrick Expecting First Child With Wife Karly -- See Their Fun Announcement!
"@IamCKirkpatrick + @MagicKar + crossbow = gender reveal 👪#babyboyboyboy!," Kirkpatrick captioned the shot.
@IamCKirkpatrick + @MagicKar + crossbow = gender reveal 👪#babyboyboyboy! pic.twitter.com/NBkA8Y91pQ— Chris Kirkpatrick (@IamCKirkpatrick) May 25, 2017
The couple, who married in 2013, announced their pregnancy in March, and are expecting their baby to arrive in early October.
WATCH: Justin Timberlake Reveals Why He Decided to Leave *NSYNC: 'I Was Growing Out of It'
*NSYNC recently reunited for JC Chasez's 40th birthday last August. See the pics in the video below.