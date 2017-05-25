NSYNC's Chris Kirkpatrick Reveals He and Wife Karly Are Expecting a Baby Boy

Chris Kirkpatrick and his wife, Karly, are expecting a baby boy!

The *NSYNC singer took to Twitter on Thursday to share the news with a sweet pic of his gender reveal, in which he shot arrows at balloons filled with either pink or blue paint.

RELATED: *NSYNC Singer Chris Kirkpatrick Expecting First Child With Wife Karly -- See Their Fun Announcement!

"@IamCKirkpatrick + @MagicKar + crossbow = gender reveal 👪#babyboyboyboy!," Kirkpatrick captioned the shot.

The couple, who married in 2013, announced their pregnancy in March, and are expecting their baby to arrive in early October.

WATCH: Justin Timberlake Reveals Why He Decided to Leave *NSYNC: 'I Was Growing Out of It'

*NSYNC recently reunited for JC Chasez's 40th birthday last August. See the pics in the video below.